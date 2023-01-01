DC region's first baby of the 2023 New Year born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring

The D.C. region's very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring just three minutes after midnight.

The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.

Elsewhere in the region, the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore reported their first New Year's baby - a baby boy - born at 12:38 a.m.

A baby girl was born at 12:40 a.m. at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Center at Easton.

At 3 a.m., another baby girl was born at University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo.

A baby boy was born at 5:05 a.m. at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie.