DC region could see temperatures near 80-degrees Thursday

The warmer than usual winter continues across the D.C. region – and this week an 80-degree day is even possible!

The summerlike temperatures could come on Thursday. "Right now it looks like we're going to get awfully close," said FOX 5's Tucker Barnes. "That's some pretty good warmth for the middle of February!"

He said any temperature above 78 degrees would be a record for the day.

The mild temperatures have given us a nearly snowless winter, and could even lead to D.C.'s famous cherry blossom trees blooming earlier than expected.

FOX Weather says the effects of La Niña will linger into spring and have an impact on precipitation and temperature patterns across the country.

Earlier this month Punxsutawney Phil, the country's famous groundhog, saw his shadow –a prediction of six more weeks of winter.