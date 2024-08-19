DC region could see showers, thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening 

Showers are likely on Monday, with a chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The day will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

We could see showers and thunderstorms on Monday night, likely before 11 p.m., followed by isolated showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. The night will start mostly cloudy but will gradually become mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunshine and mild temperatures expected for the rest of the week and into the weekend.