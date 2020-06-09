DC real estate agent fired after hurling ‘n-word’ at officers in racist, anti-cop rant caught on camera

A D.C. real estate agent is looking for another job after he was recorded launching into a racist tirade against multiple police officers.

Gary Wicks was recorded at 16th and L Street, Northwest uttering racial slurs toward two African-American officers, who can’t be seen in the video.

Wicks can be heard blaming the officers as part of the “cop culture” that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, saying they’re the reason the city is locked down.

Wicks’ company - Washington Fine Properties - told FOX 5 that he is no longer employed by them.

They provided this statement:

“We were appalled to learn that an agent associated with WFP used racist and hurtful language during an altercation and we immediately severed all ties with this individual.”

The statement goes on to say that discrimination in any form is totally unacceptable.

Like other cities large and small across the country, D.C. has been locked in civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Protests and demonstrations in the District initially devolved into violence, vandalism and looting – but have since been replaced by largely peaceful protests.

Confrontations between protesters and police have been a frequent ingredient of demonstrations nationwide.

