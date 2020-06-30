DC ranks "worst-run" US city during COVID-19 pandemic, study finds

A new study has ranked the nation's capital as the worst-run city in America during the coronanvirus pandemic.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Conducted by Wallet Hub, the study focused on 150 of the biggest cities in the country.

Based on their research, Washington, D.C. came in at first place as the "worst-run" city, followed by San Francisco in second place and Gulfport in third.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

According to the study, the top three cities handling the pandemic the best were Nampa, Boise and Provo.

Advertisement

Wall Hub's findings were based on six key categories: health, economy, safety, financial stability, and infrastructure and pollution.



