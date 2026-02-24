DC ranks in the 'Top 5 hardest-working cities' in the US: report

article

The Brief A new report ranks Washington among the hardest-working cities in the U.S. The study analyzed more than 100 large cities across multiple work-related metrics. Factors included workweek hours, commute times and employment data.



Washingtonians are known for long hours and demanding careers — and a new national study suggests the District stands out when it comes to how hard its residents work.

What we know:

The personal-finance company WalletHub released its 2026 Hardest-Working Cities in America report ahead of Employee Appreciation Day.

The study analyzed 116 of the largest U.S. cities across 11 metrics, including employment rate, average weekly work hours, commute time, volunteer hours and the share of workers holding multiple jobs.

Washington, D.C. placed in the top five overall.

How DC stacks up

Among the individual categories, Washington ranked:

5th for average workweek hours

13th for average commute time

11th for average leisure time spent per day

20th for annual volunteer hours per resident

30th for share of workers with multiple jobs

54th for share of households where no adults work

The data suggests that long hours and demanding commutes are key factors contributing to the District’s overall ranking.

Why It Matters:

Americans work an average of 1,796 hours per year — significantly more than workers in many other industrialized nations, according to the report.

For residents of Washington, that workload appears even more pronounced, reflecting the city’s concentration of government, legal, nonprofit and policy-driven careers.