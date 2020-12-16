DC ranks last on list of states with the most Christmas spirit

When it comes to Christmas spirit, the District looks to be getting coal this year, according to a study by Century Link. It found that of all the 50 states, including the District of Columbia, D.C. ranked 51 out of 51 when it came to states with the most Christmas spirit.

According to Century Link, in 2019, Nevada, Hawaii and California took the bottom three spots. This year, D.C. is joined by New Mexico and Nevada once again.

In 2019, Tennessee, North Carolina and Utah took the top spots for having the most Christmas spirit, but this year, Idaho, Wisconsin and Utah once again came out on top.

Century Link says their data team analyzed two data categories to determine the Christmas spirit level of each state: online activity and area culture.

Their key metrics include Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses, Christmas music streams, number of Christmas tree farms per capita and charitable giving in the last documented tax year.

In addition to grabbing the number one spot, Utah also claimed spots in the top 10 rankings for Christmas movies, gingerbread houses, Christmas music and charitable giving.

Nearly half the states that ranked in the top ten for having the most Christmas spirit are also known to have snow-filled winter seasons. Seven out of the 10 states with the least Christmas spirit are all states with mild or warm winters.

Maryland came in at 38, Virginia at 18 and West Virginia made the top 10, coming in 9th. However, West Virginia was also found to be the least charitable state, with residents donating .72% of their total adjusted income to charities.

Arkansas was the most charitable state with 3.44% of residents' total adjusted income going to charities.