DC ranked 8th best place to celebrate Fourth of July 

Washington, D.C. is the eighth-best place in the country to celebrate the Fourth of July, according to a new study by WalletHub.

The personal finance company compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on how much holiday fun you can have on a budget.

The study was based on 18 key metrics, including average beer and wine prices, to the duration of fireworks shows. The study also looked at the Fourth of July weather forecast.

The study also took safety into account, looking at crime rates, DUI-related fatalities, and deadly pedestrian crashes.

Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, San Francisco, and San Diego came in ahead of the nation’s capital. St. Paul and St. Louis rounded out the top 10.

In Virginia, Virginia Beach ranked 35, Norfolk ranked 51, and Chesapeake ranked 59. In Maryland, Baltimore ranked 41.