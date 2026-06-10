DC ramps up security ahead of America 250 and FIFA events

The Brief The District is launching a massive security operation as officials prepare for a series of high-profile events tied to America 250 celebrations and FIFA activities over the coming days. Parking restrictions near the White House will begin at 6 a.m. Thursday, with road closures expanding Thursday night through Monday around the National Mall and other key areas of the city. Transportation officials are encouraging visitors to avoid driving to event sites because of extensive road closures and parking restrictions.



The District is launching a massive security operation as officials prepare for a series of high-profile events tied to America 250 celebrations and FIFA activities over the coming days.

Parking restrictions near the White House will begin at 6 a.m. Thursday, with road closures expanding Thursday night through Monday around the National Mall and other key areas of the city, according to officials.

What they're saying:

Officials from the Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Secret Service and Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration outlined security plans Wednesday during a briefing at the District’s Emergency Operations Center.

Events scheduled this week include a UFC Freedom 250 launch event at the Lincoln Memorial on Friday and a FIFA watch party at Franklin Park, according to previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting and District officials.

READ MORE: UFC Freedom250: Road and park closures near White House; how to get to The Ellipse

Interim Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll described the operation as an "all hands-on deck" effort involving law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, dispatchers and a range of public safety agencies.

Secret Service officials said security planners are preparing for a broad spectrum of potential threats, while city leaders noted that planning efforts reflect both domestic and international security concerns facing the nation’s capital.

What you can do:

Transportation officials are encouraging visitors to avoid driving to event sites because of extensive road closures and parking restrictions.

Metrobus service could be affected, and security measures around the National Mall may result in temporary changes to access at some Metro stations.

Metro officials said they are increasing service capacity and plan to extend operating hours on select nights to accommodate large crowds expected for the events.

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Lindsey Appiah said the cost of the security operation is currently estimated at approximately $90 million.

Officials have not yet determined how much of that cost will be covered by event organizers, including the UFC, or when the District may receive reimbursement for its expenses.