DC Public Schools to require negative COVID tests after Winter Break

Students and staff at D.C. Public Schools are required to submit a negative COVID-19 test before returning to the classroom from the holiday break.

The school district said it will send home test kits in students' backpacks from Dec. 20 through Dec. 22. Plus, families can also pick up a test kit from any District COVID Center, located across all 8 wards.

All DCPS students are expected to upload their negative test results online by Monday, January 2 using a PDF or photo. The test must be taken the day prior to returning from break, and school administrators will have access to this information when kids arrive at school.

Families that do not have internet access can bring a photo or copy of the negative test results to their child's school on Tuesday, January 3.

DCPS issued the same requirement for students returning from the Thanksgiving holiday and Spring Break. At the beginning of the school year, the school district wanted students to be up-to-date with immunizations within the first 20 days of school before extending the deadline.