DC public schools require negative COVID tests after Thanksgiving break

Public schools in the District are requiring all students and staff to submit a negative COVID-19 test before returning to the classroom from the Thanksgiving holiday.

All staff and students are expected to upload their negative test results online by 9 p.m. Sunday using a PDF or photo. Families that do not have internet access can bring a photo or copy of the negative test results to their child's school on Monday.

Schools have sent home test kits in students' backpacks prior to the holiday. Test kits are also available for families to pick up from the District COVID Center in all eight wards.

