DC Public Schools releases pre-K family toolkit, announces preparation workshops

DC Public Schools has released a guide with information, activities and resources for DCPS' youngest learners called the Pre-K Family Toolkit.

The toolkit is meant for new and returning families for the 2022-2023 school year. DCPS will also host workshops for families in August in preparation for the first day of Pre-K on September 1.

"Early childhood learning provides a strong foundation for long-term success for our students, and that is why DCPS is committed to supporting our students and families as they start Pre-K," said Chancellor Lewis Ferebee. "The Pre-K Family Toolkit and virtual workshops help provide our families strong support as they prepare their children for the first day of Pre-K on September 1."

WASHINGTON,DC-FEB15: Noah Goliday in his pre-K class at Elsie Whitlow Stokes Community Freedom Public Charter School.

The toolkit is available in both English and Spanish versions.

DCPS families can RSVP for the upcoming event, "Getting Ready for PreK: Preparing for a Smooth Transition into School!" here. The session will take place on the following days and times:

- Tuesday, August 2 at 5:30 p.m.

- Thursday, August 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Families who have not yet enrolled can submit a post-lottery application. Families may enroll children in PK3 if the child is at least 3 years old and in PK4 if the child is at least 4 years old, respectively, by September 30.