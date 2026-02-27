DC Public Health to begin daily testing of Potomac, Anacostia rivers for E. coli

The Brief The D.C. Department of Health will begin daily testing on the Potomac and Anacostia rivers beginning Monday. They are tracking levels of E. coli following a massive sewage spill. Officials are also expected to lift the advisory that recommends against recreational activities on the Potomac on Monday.



Beginning on Monday, the D.C. Department of Health will be conducting daily tests for E. coli in the Potomac and Anacostia rivers.

It comes more than five weeks after the Potomac interceptor collapse sent millions of gallons of sewage into the river.

The testing will also coincide with an important safety advisory being lifted.

Why it matters:

Director of the D.C. Department of Health, Dr. Ayanna Bennett, says they will begin daily testing for E. coli in the Potomac and Anacostia rivers on Monday, along with help from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Currently, D.C. is only testing weekly.

"We feel really secure that the initial sewage is not a threat to people, it’s passed through some time ago, but we do want to get more information about what the long term condition of the river is gonna be and how we should look at it going forward."

Big picture view:

Monday is also an important day because it’s when the District is expected to lift its advisory that recommends against recreational activities on the Potomac — we’re talking boating, fishing, walking pets by the water.

It’s important to note, however, that D.C.’s advisory pertains to its portion of the Potomac, and it has no bearing on advisories issued by officials in Maryland or Virginia.

Still, this is being treated by many as a hopeful sign.

What they're saying:

But significant concerns absolutely remain for residents.

"I’ve had tons of messages from people saying they’re not going to let their kids row crew, they’re not going to go to sailing schools. We catch three million tons of blue cats out of the Potomac River. That season starts next week, and they’re not gonna be able to bring those blue cats to market," said Dean Naujoks with the Potomac Riverkeepers.

"You knew years ago that parts of this Potomac Interceptor were corroded and vulnerable, especially where it broke, in Cabin John, our neighborhood," one resident said, speaking at a public meeting in Bethesda on Thursday.

"I know there are small business owners here. Who’s accounting for all of our losses that we’re getting due to your sewer blowing up?" another resident asked.

Officials with D.C. Water, which is a public utility, have been running daily tests and will continue to do so as well.