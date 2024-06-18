DC pools open early on Juneteenth ahead of expected heat wave

Select pools in D.C. will be open on Juneteenth to help beat the heat.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Parks and Recreation announced that select outdoor pools and recreation centers will be open on Juneteenth, on Wednesday, June 19, to help people beat the heat. Spray parks across the city are open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



The following outdoor pools will be open on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Then, pools will re-open on Saturday and remain open for the remainder of the outdoor pool season on their weekly six-day schedules.

Banneker Pool 2500 Georgia Avenue NW

Francis Pool 2435 N Street NW

Hearst Pool 3701 37th Street NW

Upshur Pool 4300 Arkansas Avenue NW

Langdon Pool 2860 Mills Avenue NE

Randall Pool 25 I Street SW

Rosedale Pool 1701 Gales Street NE

Ridge Road Pool 830 Ridge Road SE

Oxon Run Pool 501 Mississippi Avenue SE

Click here for more information.