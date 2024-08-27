DC police warn of phone scam impersonating officers

D.C. police are alerting the public about a phone scam where fraudsters impersonate police officers, claiming victims are facing imminent arrest. Officials say the scammers sometimes request additional personal information or advise victims to turn themselves in.

Here are some tips police say can help if you receive a scam call:

- Don’t feel pressured to act. Scammers may have some public information about you (like your name and address), but that does not mean they are legitimate. Verify by contacting the appropriate agency directly using customer service info on their public websites.

- MPD will never demand payment by phone. Do not share your credit card number, personal information, or other financial information. Do not wire transfer money or transfer funds to anyone you do not know.

- Share what you know with others. By telling your friends and family members about the scam, you can help protect your community.

Authorities say that they will never demand payment from anyone over the phone. Anyone concerned about an active D.C. Court arrest warrant is advised to visit the DC Courts Active Warrant List or contact D.C. Courts directly at 202-879-1010. For jury summons inquiries, reach out to the D.C. Court Juror Office at 202-879-4604 or via email at jurorhelp@dcsc.gov.

If you have been a victim of this scam or have information about these scams, please contact police at 202-727-9099.