DC Police Union suing over new law that mandates release of body cam video within 5 days of incident

The fight over the need for transparency in the aftermath of police-involved shootings is in the national spotlight, and now in D.C., the MPD Police Union wants to stop the city from releasing body-worn camera video days after an incident takes place.

The union has filed a lawsuit to block the city from having to release the video and officers’ names within five days of an officer-involved death or serious use of force.

The new policy was passed in June as part of emergency police reform legislation in the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd.

D.C. Police Union Chairman Gregg Pemberton says, “It creates a danger to criminal investigations, it creates a danger to administrative investigations and ultimately it can create a danger to the officers.”

The law is set to take effect on August 15.

Pemberton says the union is asking D.C.Superior Court for a ruling on the lawsuit and request for an injunction before then.

