DC police still searching for four murder suspects

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects.

The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring.

In the second case, the victim was a Baltimore man installing solar panels in Southeast. Aryeh Wolf was 25 years old. The shooting also happened in August and police said the suspect, Avery Miler of SE, went on to shoot at officers a month later.

"Miler has demonstrated he has no regard for human life," said Leslie Parsons, D.C. Police Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau.

READ MORE: Suspect in murder of Baltimore man fires shots at DC police; search for gunman continues: officers

The third homicide happened in Northwest near a cemetery on Allison Street. Police said the 17-year-old victim, Samuel Hernandez of Hyattsville, was found shot in the roadway.

Just over a year after the shooting in December 2021, police are still searching for the suspected gunman, Herson Guzman of Northwest.

The final case also happened last year in Northwest. Police said Deonte Patterson of Southeast shot and killed Ali Jamil Al-Mahdi, 32. It happened on 9th Street in August.

"We’re never going to be able to bring these victims back or their loved ones back to their families, but we’d really like to provide some closure to the survivors," Parsons said at a press conference Thursday.

"The community plays a vital part in providing information, and that’s why we’re here today. To enlist your help," said U.S. Marshal Robert Dixon.

Thursday night D.C. had its 201st homicide of the year. In 2021 the city saw 227 homicides and there were 198 by the end of 2020. The city has not had such a deadly year since 2004.