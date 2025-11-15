DC police shoot, kill man after standoff, arrest at same home a day earlier

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed after a standoff with police in Northwest D.C. Friday night. Police said that Kevin Booker lunged at officers with a knife and screwdriver before he was shot. Booker was arrested at the same home a day earlier for violating a protection order.



What we know:

Officers responded to a home on Reservoir Road NW just before 7 p.m. on Friday, after police received reports of the home's alarm going off.

When officers got there, they saw 41-year-old Kevin Booker inside the home. Booker, police said, was the subject of a Civil Protection Order requested by someone in the home. Officers tried to get Booker to come out of the house, but he would not.

Officers eventually were able to get into the house through an unlocked door, and began searching for Booker. While they were searching the second floor, police said Booker lunged at officers with a knife and screwdriver. One of the officers shot Booker.

Paramedics took Booker to the hospital, where he later died.

A knife and screwdriver Metropolitan Police found after a fatal shooting at a home in Northwest. Officers said the suspect, Kevin Booker, lunged at officers with the knife and screwdriver in his hands. (Credit: Metropolitan Police Department)

Dig deeper:

Police said that a resident at the home filed for a civil protective order against Booker back on Oct. 30, and the order was granted.

But just one day before the fatal shooting, officers arrested Booker at the home for violating the order.

What's next:

MPD says the involved officers have been put on leave. Internal Affairs is investigating the shooting.