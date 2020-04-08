DC police sergeant dies after experiencing a medical emergency, officials say

article

The Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the loss of a 30-year veteran of the police force.

Police say Sergeant Donna Allen, 49, passed away early Wednesday following a medical emergency after she worked her midnight tour of duty. She was recently assigned to the Third District.

Police say Sgt. Allen's death does not appear to be COVID-19-related but further tests are being conducted.

"Sergeant Allen's unexpected passing brings the MPD family great sadness," said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, "Her friendship and good nature will be missed by many. I offer my deepest, most heartfelt condolences to Sergeant Allen's family and friends at this time."



Allen is survived by her mother and five siblings.

On Monday evening, 23-year veteran D.C. police Sgt. Mark Eckenrode died unexpectedly following a medical emergency while on duty, according to police. His death also appears to be non-COVID-19 related at this time.