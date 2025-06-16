DC police searching for man accused of assault, attempted sex assault in Northwest

D.C. police are asking the public for help to catch a suspect who they say assaulted—and attempted to sexually assault—a woman in Northwest in the early morning hours Saturday.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera but police have not yet identified him.

What we know:

According to police, a woman reported that the suspect assaulted her and attempted to engage in an unwanted forced sexual act with her around 1 a.m. on June 14.

Detectives say the surveillance video captured the suspect while he was smoking. He was seen wearing jean shorts, a white t-shirt, and a black beanie on his head, with what appears to be a cigarette behind his ear, this past Saturday.

What they're saying:

People who live and work in the community near the 1200 block of 11th Street, Northwest, tell FOX 5 they’re concerned after hearing about the violent assault.

"It makes me not want to come to work, to be honest. It's terrifying," one neighbor told FOX 5. "Especially a single woman, and working alone some nights."

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.