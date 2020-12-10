DC Police searching for vehicle of interest possibly connected to 1-year-old's murder

article

D.C. police detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle of interest that may be connected to the murder of 1-year-old Carmelo Duncan.

Carmelo was shot and killed while in his car seat last Wednesday in the 5700 block of Southern Avenue in Southeast at around 9:45 p.m. Police say he was in the car with his dad and brother when at least two shooters opened fire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were informed that DC Fire and EMS had already transported Carmelo to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that Carmelo had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

On Thursday, police released photos of a vehicle of interest in the case. It has been described as a 2011 dark-colored BMW X5 SUV.

Police say the vehicle was last known to bear a Virginia temporary tag number of G51179. It is unknown if that tag is still on the vehicle at this time.

Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a statement addressing Carmelo's murder last week:

“There are no words for the sense of loss that our city will feel when they hear of this heartbreaking tragedy. We cannot tolerate senseless gun violence, and we must continue to come together to have the tough conversation about what we must do to eradicate it. Anyone with information about this heinous crime should reach out to MPD by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411. Our thoughts and prayers are with the angel we lost, his loved ones, and those who know the agony of this terrible loss.”

The FBI and ATF are assisting in the investigation and there’s a $60,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.