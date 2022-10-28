DC police searching for missing Pontifical John Paul II Institute student last seen Monday

Authorities in the District are searching for a missing woman who is a student at a pontifical institute on the campus of the Catholic University of America.

Police say 24-year-old Taylor Hackel, who is a student at the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family, was last seen in the 600 block of Jackson Street Monday just after 5 p.m.

Taylor Hackel (DC Police)

The institute is located less than a mile away from where Hackel was last seen in northeast D.C. Officers say Hackel was reported missing Wednesday.

Officers describe Hackel as 5-feet-4-inches tall and 130 pounds. She has blond hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a tan sweater, white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099/text 50411.