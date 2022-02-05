DC police search for suspect in attempted rideshare kidnapping

Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect who tried to kidnap a rideshare driver in Southeast D.C.

They released this photo of the suspect.

Investigators say on January 28, the victim picked up the suspect along the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

During the ride, police say, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded that the driver take them to an ATM in the 4400 block of Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Once at the ATM, the victim jumped out of the car and ran away. The suspect then took the victim's car and drove off. Police were able to later recover that car, but have not found the suspect.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information on this case, or the suspects whereabouts, is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.