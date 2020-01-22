DC police say suspect inappropriately touched a child in Northwest

D.C. police are looking for a suspect who allegedly approached a child in a Northwest neighborhood and touched her inappropriately.

The incident occurred in the 4800 block of Nebraska Avenue, Northwest on Tuesday around 4:15 p.m.

The suspect is wanted on charges including second-degree child sex abuse and enticing a minor.

The suspect is described as a black male between 30 and 40 years old who stands about 5-foot-8.

He has a medium complexion and short hair.

Police say anyone with any information about the incident should refrain from taking action, but should call (202) 727-9099.

