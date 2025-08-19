DC police respond to 'person in crisis' barricaded in vehicle

The Brief Police in Washington, D.C. are responding to a report of a person in crisis who has barricaded herself inside a vehicle. The public is being asked to avoid the area due to road closures that are in effect.



Police are currently on the scene in Northeast D.C., where a person in crisis has barricaded herself inside a vehicle.

According to a preliminary report, Fifth District officers responded to a call at 7:49 a.m. for a person in crisis in the 2700 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. Once on scene, officers found a woman who had barricaded herself inside a vehicle.

The situation is ongoing, and road closures are in effect. The public is being encouraged to avoid the area while officers investigate.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information becomes available.