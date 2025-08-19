DC police respond to 'person in crisis' barricaded in vehicle
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Police are currently on the scene in Northeast D.C., where a person in crisis has barricaded herself inside a vehicle.
According to a preliminary report, Fifth District officers responded to a call at 7:49 a.m. for a person in crisis in the 2700 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. Once on scene, officers found a woman who had barricaded herself inside a vehicle.
The situation is ongoing, and road closures are in effect. The public is being encouraged to avoid the area while officers investigate.
