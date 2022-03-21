DC Police release video of person of interest in Northwest fatal stabbing

DC Police have released new video and are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a fatal stabbing that occurred in Northwest on March 14.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of 9th Street NW on Monday, March 14 around 1:03 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, an adult male victim was found inside an establishment suffering from an apparent stab wound.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as Kenneth Thomas Jr., 42, of Silver Spring.

DC Police have now released video of the subject that was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

Initially, police said they were on the lookout for a 5'11" to 6'0" Black male with a light complexion with a salt and pepper beard, black beanie, black shirt and black pants with a 5'7" Black female wearing a black dress and white coat.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons wanted for any homicide committed in the District.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's tip line at 50411.