DC police release photos, video in deadly 14th St hit-and-run

Police have released photos of a suspect and suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run at 14th Street in DC.

Metropolitan Police were called to the scene at the intersection of 14th and K Street, NW for reports of a traffic fatality just before 1 a.m. Saturday, July 3.

According to police, the driver of an Acura TLX was speeding going north in the 900 block of 14th Street NW. The Acura went through a red light at the intersection and collided with a Hyundai Elantra, which was traveling east on K Street NW.

The Acura ran a red light at the intersection, colliding with a Hyundai Elantra, which was traveling east on K Street NW. The Acura pushed the Hyundai through the intersection and a BMW collided with the driver’s side rear of the Acura.

As the BMW and Acura slid through the intersection, a Nissan Maxima that was traveling west hit the passenger side of the Acura. The Acura, BMW, and the Nissan came to final rest in the northeast corner of the intersection. The Hyundai came to rest on the northeast sidewalk of 14th and K Street NW.

The driver and passenger of the Acura both fled the scene on foot. DC Fire and EMS transported the operator of the Hyundai to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the BMW and Nissan were treated on scene and released.

On Sunday, July 4, the driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jamya Williams, of Greenbelt, MD.

The persons and vehicle of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and videos here:

Metro police are currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the vehicular homicide. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s tip line by texting 50411.