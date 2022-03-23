DC Police release photos of suspects wanted for assault with baseball bat

article

Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection with an assault with a baseball bat in D.C. on Tuesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE around 10:35 p.m. Two suspects approached the victim and one brandished a bat. Both suspects then assaulted the victim.

The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera. Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District.