DC youth curfew zone announced for Columbia Heights this weekend
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. police will establish a youth curfew zone in Columbia Heights this weekend, limiting large gatherings of minors during the evening hours.
When the curfew zone will be in effect
The youth curfew zone will be active from 8 p.m. until midnight on Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8.
Within the designated area, people under 18 are prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more in public places or on the premises of a business unless they are participating in an exempted activity.
The Metropolitan Police Department did not list those exemptions in its announcement but directed residents to its designated youth curfew zones webpage for details.
Where the curfew zone is located
The Columbia Heights youth curfew zone is bounded by:
- Park Road NW
- 11th Street NW
- Euclid Street NW
- 16th Street NW
MPD published a map showing the full boundaries of the designated area.
Why MPD can establish the zone
Under the Juvenile Curfew Act of 1995, as amended by the Youth Curfew Act of 2026, the police chief may designate a youth curfew zone in an area considered at risk for disorderly conduct involving young people.
The authority applies to gatherings of at least nine people under 18.
MPD did not provide additional information about specific incidents that led to the Columbia Heights designation.
Citywide youth curfew remains in effect
The special Columbia Heights restrictions are separate from the citywide summer curfew.
During July and August, all people under 18 are subject to a citywide curfew from 12:01 a.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department.