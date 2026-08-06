DC youth curfew zone announced for Columbia Heights this weekend

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The Brief D.C. police designated part of Columbia Heights as a youth curfew zone for Friday and Saturday nights. Groups of nine or more people under 18 will be prohibited from gathering in public within the zone, with certain exceptions. The special restrictions will run from 8 p.m. until midnight both nights.



D.C. police will establish a youth curfew zone in Columbia Heights this weekend, limiting large gatherings of minors during the evening hours.

When the curfew zone will be in effect

The youth curfew zone will be active from 8 p.m. until midnight on Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8.

Within the designated area, people under 18 are prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more in public places or on the premises of a business unless they are participating in an exempted activity.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not list those exemptions in its announcement but directed residents to its designated youth curfew zones webpage for details.

Where the curfew zone is located

The Columbia Heights youth curfew zone is bounded by:

Park Road NW

11th Street NW

Euclid Street NW

16th Street NW

MPD published a map showing the full boundaries of the designated area.

Why MPD can establish the zone

Under the Juvenile Curfew Act of 1995, as amended by the Youth Curfew Act of 2026, the police chief may designate a youth curfew zone in an area considered at risk for disorderly conduct involving young people.

The authority applies to gatherings of at least nine people under 18.

MPD did not provide additional information about specific incidents that led to the Columbia Heights designation.

Citywide youth curfew remains in effect

The special Columbia Heights restrictions are separate from the citywide summer curfew.

During July and August, all people under 18 are subject to a citywide curfew from 12:01 a.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.