DC police release new video of ‘person of interest’ in homeless killings

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:12PM
News
FOX 5 DC

Authorities in the District have released new video showing a man they say is a 'person of interest' in the disturbing shootings and killings of homeless men in both D.C. and New York City.

The video was posted online Monday. Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the person in the video to contact police.

The video shows a man dressed in all black walking in the 400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast on March 9 at 2:52 a.m. This was near the same location and around the same time police found the remains of a man inside a tent that was on fire. The man inside the tent was found with stab wounds and gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Homeless men targeted, killed in DC, NYC; manhunt for suspect underway

Authorities in Washington, D.C. and New York City have launched a joint manhunt for a suspect they say has shot and killed at least two homeless men - and wounded several others - in both cities since the beginning of March.

The heinous crime spree began on March 8 in Washington, D.C. with the early morning shooting of a man on H Street. The last incident believed to be connected occurred in New York City on March 12. Authorities say two people have been killed in the shooting spree.

Anyone with information is asked to call police D.C. at 202-727-9099 or the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).