DC police release new video of ‘person of interest’ in homeless killings

Authorities in the District have released new video showing a man they say is a 'person of interest' in the disturbing shootings and killings of homeless men in both D.C. and New York City.

The video was posted online Monday. Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the person in the video to contact police.

The video shows a man dressed in all black walking in the 400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast on March 9 at 2:52 a.m. This was near the same location and around the same time police found the remains of a man inside a tent that was on fire. The man inside the tent was found with stab wounds and gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

The heinous crime spree began on March 8 in Washington, D.C. with the early morning shooting of a man on H Street. The last incident believed to be connected occurred in New York City on March 12. Authorities say two people have been killed in the shooting spree.

Anyone with information is asked to call police D.C. at 202-727-9099 or the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).