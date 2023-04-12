DC police release images of ATV riders illegally operating on Pennsylvania Avenue

D.C. police have released images of ATV riders that were illegally operating on Pennsylvania Avenue over the weekend.

Cameras captured the images Saturday, April 8 in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the southeast.

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the suspects or their vehicles to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC Police

A $250 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to their identification.

Last year the District created the ATV Investigation Unit to recover the illegal vehicles before they even hit the streets.

Illegal ATV and dirt bike riding has been a long-standing battle in the city. ATVs and dirt bikes are illegal to ride on D.C. public streets. However, D.C. police have a no-chase policy, making it harder to stop them.