DC police officers return stolen French Bulldog to owner

A French Bulldog stolen from his owner while they were on a walk in Southeast D.C. returned home Sunday, thanks to Metropolitan Police officers.

Members of MPD’s Violent Crimes Suppression Division recovered Yurman the French bulldog a week after he was taken from owner Jaineen Brown.

Yurman was taken around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 in the 1700 block of Fort Davis Street, SE, when a suspect approached Brown with a gun, grabbed the dog and fled the scene in a car.

According to police, Brown was contacted by someone saying they had the dog and that they would be willing to sell him back to her. She told MPD and officers set up an operation to get the dog back.

"We’re happy to report Yurman is now back with his owner. Great work by our members who worked this case!" MPD said in a post on X.

Following an investigation, police arrested 27-year-old Raphael Lambert Loundermon II and 27-year-old Khaliah Johnson. They were both charged with extortion and receiving stolen property but police have not found the suspect responsible for first stealing Yurman.

The vehicle the suspect was last seen in is black, possibly a Honda with a Virginia registration.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.