DC police officer rushed to hospital after being hit by car on I-695

The Brief A D.C. police officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday night. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-695, just after the 3rd Street Tunnel. The driver stayed at the scene. Police have not yet said what led up to the crash.



What we know:

Police say the officer was struck by a car traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-695 after the 3rd Street Tunnel around 10:10 p.m.

The officer was immediately transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the officer remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

MPD Major Crash detectives have been called to the scene, but it's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

It's unclear if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges.

All eastbound lanes of I-695 remain shut down at this time.