DC police officer killed in Virginia motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON - D.C. police officials say an officer was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in Virginia.
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ofc. Nelson Casillas, an 8-year member with MPD, who was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident earlier today in Virginia," the department posted on Twitter. "Our heartfelt sympathies are with his family & friends during this difficult time."
The circumstances surrounding the crash not known.