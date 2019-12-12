DC police officer involved in crash in Northwest

article

A D.C. police cruiser was involved in a crash in Northwest on Thursday.

Reports say the officer involved was on his way to investigate a man who was firing shots from a rifle near Catholic University near Hawaii Avenue NW and Taylor Street NE at around 3:49 p.m. when the crash happened on Peabody Street NW at Blair Road NW minutes later.

No one was hit by gunfire and a suspect is in custody, officials say.

Officials say one officer was transported to a hospital following the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.