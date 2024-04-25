DC police officer in serious condition after being hit by car

A D.C. police officer is in the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car Thursday morning.

MPD says at 7:48 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a crash 400 block of M Street, Southeast, involving an MPD motorcycle officer and a vehicle.

The driver struck the motorcycle officer, who was taken to an area hospital conscious and breathing, but with serious injuries.

The officer remains in the hospital but is expected to survive, police say.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on scene. Major crash was notified and the investigation is ongoing.