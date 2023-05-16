DC police officer arrested in Prince William County for allegedly driving under the influence
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - A D.C. police officer was arrested in Prince William County over the weekend for allegedly driving under the influence.
Officer Brian Daniel of the Department's Special Operations Division, was arrested Sunday morning.
Officer Brian Daniel (Prince William County Police Department)
Once authorities in Prince William County informed D.C. officials about the arrest, the Metropolitan Police Department immediately revoked Daniel's police powers.
Daniel has been employed with the department since July 2007.