DC police looking for van linked to woman’s stabbing death in Southeast

D.C. police have released surveillance video of a van linked to the stabbing death of a woman in Southeast last month.

The vehicle is a green conversion-style van, possible a Dodge, with damage to the right side. There is also a sticker in the lower right corner of the rear window which police believe may be a tag.

Police began investigating on Saturday, Jan. 30 around 11:26 p.m. when they responded to the scene in the 1100 block Bellevue Street, Southeast after a woman was reported down on the sidewalk.

When they arrived at the scene near the border with Maryland, the officers found a woman with at least one severe laceration.

They say the victim was dead when they arrived, but her body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office after the incident.

Police later identified the victim as 30-year-old Brenea Audrice Franklin of Southeast.

If you recognize the van, or you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.

