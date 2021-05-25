Video: Northeast DC brawl involving a gun, knife prompts police investigation

D.C. police have released surveillance video in hopes that it will help them find two suspects who attacked a victim with a gun and then a knife in Northeast.

MORE CRIME VIDEO: DC police looking for South Capitol Street gunman who was caught on camera

Surveillance video from the scene shows a fight breaking out among multiple people in the 4400 block of Quarles Street, Northeast.

MORE VIDEO: Suspect reportedly said ‘I hate the Chinese’ before assaulting DC shop owner

One of the men in the video can be seen pulling out a gun. It’s unclear whether he fired the gun during the brawl.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

According to police, one of the suspects also stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene.