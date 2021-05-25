Expand / Collapse search

Video: Northeast DC brawl involving a gun, knife prompts police investigation

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Metropolitan Police Department
D.C. police are looking for suspects after they pulled out a gun and stabbed a person during a fight in a Northeast neigbhorhood.

WASHINGTON - D.C. police have released surveillance video in hopes that it will help them find two suspects who attacked a victim with a gun and then a knife in Northeast.

Surveillance video from the scene shows a fight breaking out among multiple people in the 4400 block of Quarles Street, Northeast.

One of the men in the video can be seen pulling out a gun. It’s unclear whether he fired the gun during the brawl.

According to police, one of the suspects also stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene.