DC police looking for suspect after reported kidnapping in NoMa

D.C. police say one suspect is in custody, but they’re still looking for another after they foiled a reported kidnapping in the NoMa neighborhood.

They say the victim - who a woman - is safe, and that they've recovered weapons in connection with the incident, but declined to provide additional details.

Police responded to the scene on M Street, Northeast around 2:37 p.m.

They're currently asking people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.

