DC police looking for missing 73-year-old from Northeast

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 73-year-old from Northeast.

Joseph Minnick was last seen in the 600 block of Barnes Street on Monday.

Minnick is a black male with a dark complexion who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 166 pounds.

He has short, gray hair with a bald spot and a gray moustache and beard.

Minnick was reportedly wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans, and a blue cap when he was last seen, along with black summer shoes with holes in them.

If you can help police find Minnick, call (202) 727-9099.

