DC police issue lookouts for armed juveniles after several robberies reported overnight

Authorities say they have issued lookouts for juveniles after they received multiple reports of armed robberies overnight in D.C.

Police say they responded to multiple incidents from approximately midnight to 4 a.m. involving at least four juveniles armed with handguns and long rifles.

The similar incidents were reported in the following areas:

1300 block of Parkwood Place, NE

2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue

5000 block of Sargent Road, , NE

1100 block of South Dakota Avenue

4200 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW

2500 block of Naylor Road, SE

900 block of East Capitol Street, NE

It is unclear at this time if all of the incidents are connected. No injuries were reported.