DC police investigating after woman killed in Southeast triple shooting

D.C. police are investigating after a woman died in a triple shooting on Wheeler Road, Southeast.

Investigators responded to the scene in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 10:26 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 47-year-old Jeanette Walls suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Two men were also found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Walls was pronounced dead the scene, the men were taken to a local hospital. Police do not believe their injuries are life threatening.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.

