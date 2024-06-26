DC police investigate overnight shootings

Authorities in Washington, D.C. are investigating two overnight shootings.

Officers were on the scene in the 1300 block of Randolph Street in the northwest where a shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Investigators say a woman was cut and a man was shot. The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police say the incident was domestic in nature.

Earlier in the morning, officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 1400 block of 1st Street in the southwest.

No suspects or motives have been identified in either shooting.