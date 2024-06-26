Expand / Collapse search

DC police investigate overnight shootings

By
Updated  June 26, 2024 7:54am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities in Washington, D.C. are investigating two overnight shootings.

Officers were on the scene in the 1300 block of Randolph Street in the northwest where a shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Investigators say a woman was cut and a man was shot. The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition.  Police say the incident was domestic in nature. 

DC police investigate overnight shootings

Authorities in Washington, D.C. are investigating two overnight shootings. Police were called to 1st Street and to Randolph Street early Wednesday. No suspects or motives have been identified.

Earlier in the morning, officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 1400 block of 1st Street in the southwest.

No suspects or motives have been identified in either shooting.

Image 1 of 13

Officers were on the scene in the 1300 block of Randolph Street in the northwest where a shooting was reported around 4 a.m.