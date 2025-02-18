Police shoot at suspects seen firing guns in Northwest DC

The Brief D.C. police officers witnessed gunfire while conducting a traffic stop near Georgia Ave and Quebec Place NW and one officer fired at two suspects. The suspects are described as two Black males wearing dark clothing and ski masks; police are actively searching for them. No injuries were reported, and internal and federal reviews of the shooting are underway; authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.



A D.C. police officer opened fire Tuesday afternoon after witnessing two individuals firing weapons near Georgia Avenue and Quebec Place NW, authorities said.

What we know:

No one was struck in the incident, and the suspects remain at large.

Assistant Chief Ramey Kyle of the Metropolitan Police Department provided an update, stating that at approximately 3:27 p.m., two officers conducting traffic enforcement along Georgia Avenue observed two individuals shooting in the 700 block of Quebec Place NW. One officer fired his weapon in their direction before calling for assistance.

The suspects were last seen fleeing through an alley between Quebec Place and Princeton Place NW.

They are described as two Black males wearing dark clothing and ski masks. Assistant Chief Kyle urged anyone with information to contact the department.

As the investigation continues, the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue NW remains closed from Princeton Place to New Hampshire Avenue NW.

Authorities advise drivers to seek alternate routes.

What we don't know:

"We don’t know what those two individuals were shooting at or who they were shooting at, but the officers did see two people firing weapons," Assistant Chief Kyle said. "Thankfully, our officers are okay. They are not injured."

MPD’s Internal Affairs Division and district detectives are investigating the incident, along with an independent review by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

Police are also investigating a separate shooting on Oakton Place NW, which occurred around the same time. A man was found unconscious and breathing in the area. Kyle said there is no evidence linking the two incidents.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional updates will be provided as new information becomes available.