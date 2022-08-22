DC police investigate hate crime after armed suspect yells anti-Asian slurs, throws brick at car

Authorities are searching for a person they say yelled anti-Asian slurs at a group before pulling a knife on them and smashing the window of their vehicle out with a brick.

Police say it happened Thursday around 1:45 a.m. in the 900 block of 15th Street in Northwest, D.C.

Investigators say the suspect approached the group and asked to speak with them. When the suspect was ignored, police say he yelled "that's why no one likes chinks" and "go back to your country" before brandishing a large knife and threatening to stab one of the victims in the mouth.

DC Police

Officers say the group got into their car and started to drive away when the suspect threw a brick through the driver’s side window. The suspect fled the area on foot. Two of the victims were treated on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, police say. Images of the suspect were captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.