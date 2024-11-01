DC police investigate overnight homicide morning following Halloween
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating an overnight homicide after a man was shot and killed the morning following Halloween in northeast Washington.
The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Friday morning in the 4400 block of Benning Road. Originally, officials said the shooting happened late Thursday night.
Authorities say the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound when officers found him unconscious and not breathing. He died at the scene.
No suspects or motives have been identified. The investigation is continuing.
