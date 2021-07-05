DC police investigate 6 shootings, 1 stabbing during violent end to Fourth of July holiday

A violent end to the Fourth of July holiday in the District after six shootings and a stabbing were reported.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police investigate a shooting in the 2700 block of Bruce Place

Officials say shootings in the 4700 block of Southern Avenue, the 3200 Block of D Street, the 1600 block of 27th Street and the 2700 block of Bruce Place were reported in the southeast. Another shooting was reported in the unit block of Forrester Street in the southwest. A shooting in the 3500 block 11th Street and a stabbing in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue were reported in the northwest.

All of the incident happened Sunday evening from around 10 p.m. into the overnight hours of Monday.

Advertisement

The incidents are being investigated at this time.