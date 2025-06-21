DC police to increase presence at religious institutions after US bombing of Iran

Following the U.S. bombing of three nuclear facilities in Iran, the Metropolitan Police Department issued a statement saying there would be increased presence at religious institutions across the city.

MPS says the statement isn't in response to any specific threats.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. military struck three sites in Iran, directly joining Israel’s effort to decapitate the country's nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran’s threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported early Sunday that attacks also targeted the country’s Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites.