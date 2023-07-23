DC police identify man shot to death in apartment hallway

Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in Southeast on Friday.

According to detectives, a shooting was reported around 4:51 p.m. in the 600 block of 46th Place, Southeast.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the hallway of a residential building. DC Fire and EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead. The body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office where the decedent was identified as 27-year-old Malik Haggans, of Bowie, MD.

No arrests have been made in connection to this homicide. The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect.